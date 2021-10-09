    • October 9, 2021
    Thunder Practice Report | Preparing for the Bucks

    Oklahoma City veterans give advice to rookies for their first road game.
    Author:

    Oklahoma City faces their first road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Isaiah Roby believes having six days of practice will be beneficial for the team. 

    The rookies are facing a big challenge come Sunday. Thankfully many players, including Roby, have been given the younger players advice on how to handle their first road game of the season. As a part of Roby's advice, he insists on helping the rookies find a routine for each game-day. 

    Head coach Mark Daigneault expects the Thunder to improve from their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets. There are a few aspects of their game that he hopes will carryover from practice. 

    Daigneault also revealed the little and big things Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing to continuously lead this team. 

