Thunder Practice Report | Preparing for the Bucks

Oklahoma City veterans give advice to rookies for their first road game.

Oklahoma City faces their first road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Isaiah Roby believes having six days of practice will be beneficial for the team.

The rookies are facing a big challenge come Sunday. Thankfully many players, including Roby, have been given the younger players advice on how to handle their first road game of the season. As a part of Roby's advice, he insists on helping the rookies find a routine for each game-day.

Head coach Mark Daigneault expects the Thunder to improve from their season opener against the Charlotte Hornets. There are a few aspects of their game that he hopes will carryover from practice.

Daigneault also revealed the little and big things Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing to continuously lead this team.

