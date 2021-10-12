    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Thunder Practice Report | Rookie's First Back-to-Back Challenge
    Publish date:

    Thunder Practice Report | Rookie's First Back-to-Back Challenge

    Oklahoma City looks inward to prepare for Denver.
    Author:

    The rookies are truly being put through the ringer. After playing the NBA champions in their second pre-season game, they will now take part in their first back-to-back series against the Denver Nuggets. 

    Coach Mark Daigneault believes this will be good for them to experience so early in their schedule. 

    Not choosing to watch the Nuggets, Daigneault thinks the best way for this team to prepare for their next game is to look inward. Oklahoma City is focusing on their continued development as opposed to strategizing against their opponent at this point.

    While the Nuggets have turned the ball over 54 times in their past three games, keeping the ball secure is one of the Thunder's biggest strengths. Theo Maledon said that they are taking advantage of having multiple playmakers on the court.

    Recommended for You

    At the end of practice Maledon and Daigneault shared a unique moment. They went back and forth for a free throw competition.

    Despite Daigneault putting up swish after swish, Maldeon ultimately won.

    IMG_3812
    Video

    Thunder Practice Report | Rookie's First Back-to-Back Challenge

    2 minutes ago
    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Milwaukee Bucks
    News

    Oklahoma City's Robinson-Earl Finding Confidence in 3-Ball

    4 hours ago
    D.J. Wilson
    News

    Oklahoma City Thunder Training Camp Profiles

    8 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 12.56.37 PM
    News

    Thunder Tracker: Keeping Up With Offseason Moves

    19 hours ago
    Josh Giddey
    News

    LISTEN: Halfway Through Preseason Report and Josh Giddey Breakdown

    21 hours ago
    Rob Edwards
    News

    Thunder Waive Guard Rob Edwards

    22 hours ago
    Lu Dort
    News

    Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Second Preseason Game

    Oct 11, 2021
    Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
    News

    Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

    Oct 11, 2021