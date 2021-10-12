Thunder Practice Report | Rookie's First Back-to-Back Challenge

The rookies are truly being put through the ringer. After playing the NBA champions in their second pre-season game, they will now take part in their first back-to-back series against the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Mark Daigneault believes this will be good for them to experience so early in their schedule.

Not choosing to watch the Nuggets, Daigneault thinks the best way for this team to prepare for their next game is to look inward. Oklahoma City is focusing on their continued development as opposed to strategizing against their opponent at this point.

While the Nuggets have turned the ball over 54 times in their past three games, keeping the ball secure is one of the Thunder's biggest strengths. Theo Maledon said that they are taking advantage of having multiple playmakers on the court.

At the end of practice Maledon and Daigneault shared a unique moment. They went back and forth for a free throw competition.

Despite Daigneault putting up swish after swish, Maldeon ultimately won.