Skip to main content

WATCH: Aaron Wiggins Shows Out in Summer League

Aaron Wiggins displays what he's worked on this off-season.

Aaron Wiggins is on his way to becoming a second-round success. After giving the Thunder nice minutes last season, Wiggins is looking to improve his role with OKC.

Las Vegas was off to a sizzling start for Wiggins where he shot five-of-nine from the floor during his first two games.

“He’s had a great summer,” Kam Woods said. “He's just so solid. He knows his game. He stays within his game and he always connects us on both ends of the floor.”

Seeming eager to prove what he’s worked on during the off-season, Wiggins shot two-of-two from the perimeter against Houston. He also recorded four boards, one steal and one block.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Continuing his two-way style against Sacramento, Wiggins finished the game with 10 points, one steal and one block. Impressively shooting a 50 percent clip from the floor, he is looking more efficient.

As a versatile guard, doing a little bit of everything is in Wiggins’ favor. But polishing his game will be key moving forward. If Wiggins can find moments to add finesse to the offense while maintaining his efficient shooting he will solidify a major role in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Jaden Shackelford
News

Thunder Birth Extra Opportunities With Roster Sunset

By Ben Creider2 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford, NBA Summer League
News

Thunder Summer League: Final Game Against Pelicans Brings New Opportunity

By Inside The Thunder Staff5 hours ago
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Powers Thunder Past Warriors in Summer League Finale

By Ross Lovelace17 hours ago
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder GM Sam Presti Helped Set Precedent for Blockbuster Trades

By Derek Parker17 hours ago
Tre Mann, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Mann Gets His Tre Back

By Christine Butterfield20 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell
News

Donovan Mitchell to OKC Presents Help and Challenges to Roster

By Chris Becker22 hours ago
Chet Holmgren
News

OKC Thunder Need Blowout Victory to Salvage Las Vegas Title Hopes

By Ben CreiderJul 15, 2022
Vit Krejci, NBA Summer League
News

Thunder Gameday: Friday Night Fight Against Warriors

By Nick CrainJul 15, 2022