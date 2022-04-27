Skip to main content

WATCH: Darius Bazley's Off-Season Plans

Will Darius Bazley continue rapping this summer?

Darius Bazley is getting a full off-season for the first time in his NBA career.

The improvements Bazley can implement this summer will be huge for this young player’s development.

Out of all the things Bazley intends to focus on this summer, his music is not one of them.

“I mean its a hobby,” Bazley said,”I don’t want people to think I’m trying to be like Jay Z or something.”

While everyone needs their hobbies, it’s in Bazley’s best interest to focus on basketball.

Especially with this being his first full off-season, theres no telling what all he can accomplish. 

