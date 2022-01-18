Skip to main content

WATCH: Double Teams Cannot Stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Efficiency

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finishes with 34 points against the Mavericks.

It’s obvious to any team game planning to beat the Thunder that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their biggest threat. The Mavericks valiantly tried to limit his impact, even set multiple double teams to contain him. Yet, Gilgeous-Alexander has begun to expect double teams and been able to adjust his game.

Coach Daigneault said,”(it was) a really efficient good scoring night for him even though the defense was obviously trying to make sure he didn’t do that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points on an impressive 11-of-18. His aggressiveness in getting to the paint was on full display and allowed him many trips to the charity stripe. Shooting 11-of-12 from the free throw line only proved that Gilgeous-Alexander is dangerous from all areas of the floor. Opposing defenses continue to gameplay against him, but Gilgeous-Alexander always finds a way to score. 

