WATCH: Double Teams Cannot Stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Efficiency

It’s obvious to any team game planning to beat the Thunder that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their biggest threat. The Mavericks valiantly tried to limit his impact, even set multiple double teams to contain him. Yet, Gilgeous-Alexander has begun to expect double teams and been able to adjust his game.

Coach Daigneault said,”(it was) a really efficient good scoring night for him even though the defense was obviously trying to make sure he didn’t do that.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points on an impressive 11-of-18. His aggressiveness in getting to the paint was on full display and allowed him many trips to the charity stripe. Shooting 11-of-12 from the free throw line only proved that Gilgeous-Alexander is dangerous from all areas of the floor. Opposing defenses continue to gameplay against him, but Gilgeous-Alexander always finds a way to score.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.