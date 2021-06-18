Watch: Gabriel Deck on Getting Acclimated to the Thunder

Gabriel Deck had just 10 games to get used to the Thunder's style of play, but quickly made his mark in his short time with the team at the end of last season.

Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck has just a measly 10 games to mesh with his new squad this season.

Oklahoma City signed Deck to a deal later in the year, giving Deck a limited amount of time to gel with the Thunder.

Deck talked about his comfortability with the team in his end of season interview.

