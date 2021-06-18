Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Gabriel Deck on Getting Acclimated to the Thunder

Gabriel Deck had just 10 games to get used to the Thunder's style of play, but quickly made his mark in his short time with the team at the end of last season.
Author:
Publish date:

Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck has just a measly 10 games to mesh with his new squad this season.

Oklahoma City signed Deck to a deal later in the year, giving Deck a limited amount of time to gel with the Thunder.

Deck talked about his comfortability with the team in his end of season interview.

The full exit interview can be found here:

 

Chris Paul, Kemba Walker
News

Kemba Walker Could be Next Thunder Project

Gabriel Deck, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers
Video

Watch: Gabriel Deck on Getting Acclimated to the Thunder

USATSI_15788876
News

Analysis: What the Horford, Walker trade means for Oklahoma City

Moses Brown and Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
News

Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Moses Brown

Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies
News

OKC Deals Al Horford

Sharife Cooper
Draft Coverage

Thunder Draft: Options At No. 18 Overall

Kevin Durant
News

Thunder Rewind: A Franchise-Altering Series

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Watch: Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski On Rookie Progression