WATCH: Giddey Calls Wiggins Underrated

Picking Aaron Wiggins at number 55 in the draft, he has proven to be a steal for Oklahoma City. Wiggins has rotated his way into the starting lineup and is becoming a solid contributor to OKC. Against the Spurs, Wiggins was the best offensive player for the Thunder and led the team in scoring.

“He’s big time for us,” Josh Giddey said,”He’s so underrated in what he can bring offensively.”

Wiggins finished with 19 points on 8-of-11 and eight rebounds. His only misses were from behind the arc so Wiggins made every mid-range attempt. By shooting with such efficiency, Wiggins has been one of the most impressive rookies on the Thunder’s roster.

