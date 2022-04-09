Skip to main content

WATCH: Hoard Finding Success Down the Stretch

Jaylen Hoard records his second double-double.

Jaylen Hoard has been the Thunder’s leading man since being signed to a 10-day contract.

He has recorded three double-doubles with over 15 rebounds in each game and has scored plus 20 points in his last three contests.

“He plays really hard you know, he’s so consistent that he’s the same player every game,” Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said. “I’ve always respected is (his) defense, toughness plays and competitive plays. The scoring, rebounding numbers you know are like a bonus.”

Against the Lakers, Hoard led all scorers with 27 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field. On top of the dominant scoring, he grabbed 17 rebounds.

His future with the Thunder is uncertain, but he has definitely given himself a great shot of finding other opportunities once this season concludes.

