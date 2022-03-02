Skip to main content

WATCH: How Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do it?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33 points in his last three games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear since returning into the Thunder’s fold. After missing 10 games due to an ankle injury, he has come back better than he was before.

In his past three games he has averaged 33 points per game. With his powerful pace, dominance at the rim, and his assertiveness in beating defenders in iso Gilgeous-Alexander is looking near unstoppable.

Teammate Tre Mann said,“It’s amazing what he can do. How he do it, I don’t know. But it’s always fun to watch.”

His performance against the Kings has been the most impressive, finishing with 37 points on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting.

Recommended for You

He also went three-of-three from the perimeter. This could be a turning point because Gilgeous-Alexander has had a difficult time getting his shot to fall from outside.

The persistence in getting to rim showed at the charity stripe where Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-14.

Defensively, Gilgeous-Alexander is showing more promise. His grit paid off when he forced three steals against Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s pace has become more and more interesting to watch. That pace falls onto both sides of the ball.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: How Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do it?

By Christine Butterfield
3 minutes ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder Forward Aleksej Pokusevski has Found Middle Ground

By Derek Parker
1 hour ago
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Coach Diagneault Reacts to Bazley's Rap

By Christine Butterfield
3 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander, Bench Pieces Propel Thunder in Loss to Kings

By Chris Becker
7 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Make Unexpected Pick at No. 4

By Nick Crain
11 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander's Notches X Points, Thunder Fall to Kings

By Ross Lovelace
20 hours ago
Isaiah Roby
News

Thunder Showcase Offensive Improvements, Bright Future in Recent Stretch

By Chris Becker
Feb 28, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann
News

LISTEN: Thunder Basketball Returns, Shai's "Plan A"

By The Uncontested Podcast
Feb 28, 2022