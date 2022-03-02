WATCH: How Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do it?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33 points in his last three games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear since returning into the Thunder’s fold. After missing 10 games due to an ankle injury, he has come back better than he was before.

In his past three games he has averaged 33 points per game. With his powerful pace, dominance at the rim, and his assertiveness in beating defenders in iso Gilgeous-Alexander is looking near unstoppable.

Teammate Tre Mann said,“It’s amazing what he can do. How he do it, I don’t know. But it’s always fun to watch.”

His performance against the Kings has been the most impressive, finishing with 37 points on an efficient 12-of-16 shooting.

He also went three-of-three from the perimeter. This could be a turning point because Gilgeous-Alexander has had a difficult time getting his shot to fall from outside.

The persistence in getting to rim showed at the charity stripe where Gilgeous-Alexander shot 10-14.

Defensively, Gilgeous-Alexander is showing more promise. His grit paid off when he forced three steals against Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s pace has become more and more interesting to watch. That pace falls onto both sides of the ball.

