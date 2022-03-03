Skip to main content

WATCH: Isaiah Roby Overpowers Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic

Isaiah Roby scores a career high of 26 points against Denver.

Isaiah Roby has gotten inconsistent minutes throughout the season. He even played with the Oklahoma City Blue, Oklahoma’s G-League team, to get more time.

Being a prime example of the Thunder’s next man up mentality, Roby has flourished with more consistent minutes.

In Oklahoma City’s most recent matchup against Denver, Roby was given the challenge of guarding reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was visibly uncomfortable defending on the perimeter and spaced closer to the paint. Roby took advantage of the extra gap by shooting four-of-five from behind the arc.

“I think everyday I’m just trying to find a better way of exploiting my advantages,” Roby said. “Jokic has a lot more size than me but I’m able to attack him in different ways and on different parts of the floor.”

Recommended for You

Remaining assertive in the offense, Roby scored a career high of 26 points following only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with 29 points.

Roby’s aggressiveness did not stop on the offensive end. Defensively, Roby blocked two of Jokic’s shots despite being undersized. He also forced two steals and was active on the boards by grabbing seven rebounds.

Holding Jokic to zero-of-four from deep, it is clear that Roby won the battle of the bigs.

When given the opportunity to be the “next man up” Roby indeed makes the most of it.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
Video

WATCH: Isaiah Roby Overpowers Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic

By Christine Butterfield
1 minute ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Top Performers in Upset Win of the Year

By Ross Lovelace
2 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder 7-Footer Aleksej Pokusevski is Hitting His Stride

By Nick Crain
4 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Star From Distance, Derail Nuggets' Win Streak

By Ben Creider
14 hours ago
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

NBA Rookie Ladder: Rookie of the Year Race Narrowing

By Derek Parker
20 hours ago
Lindy Waters III
News

Thunder Making the Most of Depleted Bench Unit

By Sam Lane
Mar 2, 2022
Isaiah Roby, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
News

Thunder Gameday: Taking on Jokic and the Nuggets

By Nick Crain
Mar 2, 2022
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: How Does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do it?

By Christine Butterfield
Mar 1, 2022