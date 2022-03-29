Skip to main content

WATCH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's Return

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl records eight boards in 15 minutes.

After being out since January 28th, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl played his first NBA minutes in almost two months last night against Portland.

“I mean anytime a guy comes off an injury like that, I'm just happy for them to get back on the court and certainly take for granted when you're available night after night…” Thunder Head Coach Mark Diagneault said.

“He looked fine, you know up and down and just got a good sweat he played right around the amount of time that we planned going in. And we'll just continue to build him up and monitor him and you know, hopefully get him playing pretty good down here, down the stretch of the season.”

Although Robinson-Earl did not look as strong as he did prior to the injury, he did string together some productive minutes. Scoring six points in 15 minutes while recording eight rebounds, Robinson-Earl’s basketball IQ and prime spacing remained intact.

It might take awhile for Robinson-Earl to be off his minutes restriction, but when given the opportunity for more time he will show everyone just how prepared he is.

