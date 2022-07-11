Skip to main content

WATCH: Josh Giddey Gushes Over Chet Holmgren's Game

Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren have become quite the duo in Summer League.

Thunder’s Josh Giddey has not been shy in stating his affection for new teammate Chet Holmgren. After admitting Holmgren was the player he wanted OKC to draft, the two have been caught linking up both on and off the court.

The duo has not needed much time to build their chemistry and it looks as though they are already on the same wavelength. Giddey has had no difficulty passing lobs for Holmgren to finish.

In his debut playing for Oklahoma City Holmgren recorded six blocks, breaking the Summer League record for most blocks in a single game.

Continuing his rim protecting prowess, Holmgren recorded four blocks in the Thunder’s loss to Houston in Las Vegas.

With three games together under their belt, Giddey raved about the young talent.

“He's been great. I mean, he does everything (on) both sides of the floor, he could stretch the floor, knock down threes, plays at the ring,” Giddey said. “On the defensive end he protects the ring like I've never seen before. So I know he's got my back on that end. Great guy to play with.”

The fact that this duo is connecting so well despite spending so little time together is a great sign for the Thunder. 

