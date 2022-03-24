Skip to main content

WATCH: Maledon's Solution to Adversity

Theo Maledon leads the way with 25 points against Orlando.

As the Thunder have been experimenting with new pieces and developing their rookies, Theo Maledon’s role has been a little different from last season.

Having to spend time in the G-League to receive more consistent minutes and building his confidence offensively, his season has been a bit of a rollercoaster.

Despite the inconsistency of playing time, Maledon has been consistent in one thing: his work ethic.

Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said,”he's a really hard worker. He's highly professional. He attacks the program and when I say attacks, I mean attacks. He puts in the extra work.”

With that kind of perseverance and determination, a breakthrough was ready to emerge and it came against the Magic.

Maledon led all scorers for the first time this season with 25 points on a nine-of-13 shooting clip. Also finishing 50 percent from the perimeter, Maledon remained aggressive while choosing his shots wisely.

He used that tenacity on the defensive end as well where he utilized his strength for a block and recorded a steal.

“His solution is always more work and put his head down and anytime somebody that committed and is willing to persevere and plow through adversity with work ethic, I respect that and we respect that,” Daigneault said. “So when he has success on the other side of that, it's good to see and deserved.”

Seeing his hard work finally pay off, Maledon build off this performance and take this confidence into OKC’s next contest.

