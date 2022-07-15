WATCH: Mann Gets His Tre Back

By the end of last season, Tre Mann became one of OKC’s go-to spot up shooters. Known for his nasty step-back three, Thunder fans were excited to see Mann back in action in the summer league.

Although he’s known for scorching the perimeter, Mann’s stint in Las Vegas began with a simmer.

In Mann’s first contest against Houston he shot an abysmal 1-of-13 from the floor and missed all of his five attempts from deep.

His output against Orlando was not much better. Mann shot 3-of-14 from the field and went one-of-six from beyond the arc. These type of performances are irregular for Mann, let alone back-to-back.

Even though his shots were not falling, Oklahoma City’s summer league coach Sam Woods said,”it’s been an unfortunate start that he’s gotten off to. I just go back to and he would go back to the work that he’s put in, which allows him to continue to be aggressive and continue to play the way he plays because he’s put in enough work where things will start falling for him.”

In Mann’s following game against Sacramento, he seemed back to his regular self. Shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and an efficient 60 percent from deep Mann returned in full force.

Woods said,”He’s a guy who draws gravity towards him when he’s out there.”

Helping his shots fall against the Kings, gravity was definitely on Mann’s side.

Will Mann turn one hot night into a hot streak? Find out tonight when the Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors.