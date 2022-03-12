WATCH: New Player Assumes New Role

Oklahoma born and raised, Lindy Waters III has had a remarkable journey to have the opportunity to play for the Thunder.

Coming from Norman, playing basketball for Oklahoma State, then onto Enid, until finally getting signed to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Lindy Waters' road to playing Thunder basketball has been quite the winding path, but now that he has reached this level he wants to make it count.

Since putting on an OKC jersey he has been one of the more efficient players in the secondary rotation. Against the Jazz he was two-of-two from behind the arc. Gaining more confidence, Waters shot four-of-nine in his next performance finishing with 16 points.

Making the most of this opportunity, Waters stays behind at Paycom to sign every jersey, take every picture and greet every fan. It's evident that Waters wants to make an impact in OKC and wants his role to go beyond basketball.

Waters said.”the support is real. And you know, any which way I can give back to them, I’m going to do that. I also want to try to be a role model in the Native American community for those type of kids. So they see my face and I get to have a just a short conversation with them. Just to let them know that their dreams are, you know, achievable just like mine.”