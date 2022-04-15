Skip to main content

WATCH: No Ceiling for Roby

Isaiah Roby gaining confidence from playing against MVP-caliber players.

This season Isaiah Roby displayed that he can be a competent small five in any lineup you insert him into.

By consistently handling the paint, making putbacks and exemplifying the pick and roll Roby became very reliable for OKC.

Yet Roby feels his confidence has already grown after playing against top competition.

In his exit interview Roby said,”I think now going up against MVP-caliber players and playing really well against them and just seeing what I can do in the NBA, I think my confidence is just growing and growing.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

When awarded more minutes down the stretch of the season, Roby was averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 48 percent from the perimeter.

Roby gave efficient minutes and added to both the defensive and offensive effort positively.

After he dropped 30 points against Portland and went four-of-five from behind the arc, it was clear that there’s no telling what Roby is capable of in the future.

“I don't know what my ceiling is. I'm excited to find it, though, Roby said.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Looking Back: Thunder’s Trade of Derrick Favors

By Nick Crain4 hours ago
Sam Presti
News

Lottery-Laced: Thunder Hold Draft Stakes In Play-In Tournament

By Ben Creider16 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Video

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander v. Lu Dort- Who Would Win?

By Christine Butterfield17 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes the Athletic's All-Under-25 Team

By Derek Parker18 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

End of Season Thunder Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

By Chris Becker21 hours ago
Kenrich Williams, Utah Jazz
Video

WATCH: Kenny Hustle's Plans in OKC

By Christine Butterfield23 hours ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Josh Giddey

By Ben CreiderApr 14, 2022
Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing for the Fences

By Nick CrainApr 14, 2022