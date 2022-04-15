WATCH: No Ceiling for Roby

This season Isaiah Roby displayed that he can be a competent small five in any lineup you insert him into.

By consistently handling the paint, making putbacks and exemplifying the pick and roll Roby became very reliable for OKC.

Yet Roby feels his confidence has already grown after playing against top competition.

In his exit interview Roby said,”I think now going up against MVP-caliber players and playing really well against them and just seeing what I can do in the NBA, I think my confidence is just growing and growing.”

When awarded more minutes down the stretch of the season, Roby was averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 48 percent from the perimeter.

Roby gave efficient minutes and added to both the defensive and offensive effort positively.

After he dropped 30 points against Portland and went four-of-five from behind the arc, it was clear that there’s no telling what Roby is capable of in the future.

“I don't know what my ceiling is. I'm excited to find it, though, Roby said.

