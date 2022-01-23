Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma City's 'Game-Changer'

Kenrich Williams returns from health and safety protocols.

After returning from health and safety protocols, Kenrich Williams reminded Oklahoma City why he has been essential to the secondary rotation. In the Thunder’s matchup against Cleveland, Williams shot five-of-eight from the field, 50 percent from the perimeter and finished with 12 points.

“He’s just a game changer,” Aaron Wiggins said,” he’ll do whatever it takes to put a team in a position to win.”

Williams adds an infectious energy to the floor that cannot be denied. He plays with such an intensity; diving for every loose ball, battling for rebounds, and forcing turnovers. When these skills are paired with his offensive efficiency, Williams is the perfect addition to the court coming off the bench.

