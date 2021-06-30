Watch: Potential Thunder Target Keon Johnson's 2021 Draft Combine Interview

While Scottie Barnes appears to have taken the mantle as the consensus No. 6-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson shouldn’t be overlooked.

The 6-foot-3 guard wowed at the combine, setting a record with his 48-inch vertical leap, putting on full display the elite athleticism which has made him such a dynamic playmaker on the ball.

The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.