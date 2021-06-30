Watch: Potential Thunder Target Keon Johnson's 2021 Draft Combine Interview
Tennessee's Keon Johnson interviews at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.
While Scottie Barnes appears to have taken the mantle as the consensus No. 6-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Tennessee’s Keon Johnson shouldn’t be overlooked.
The 6-foot-3 guard wowed at the combine, setting a record with his 48-inch vertical leap, putting on full display the elite athleticism which has made him such a dynamic playmaker on the ball.
The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.