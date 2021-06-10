Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Watch: Sam Presti Speaks on the Difficulties of Scouting During COVID

As the Thunder try to rebuild through the draft, scouting was harder than ever in 2020-21.
Author:
Publish date:

Player evaluations are essential for any small market franchise. 

Wether it's drafting, bringing in free agents or making a move in the trade market, the NBA's have-nots must hit on most of their roster moves to build a true contender. 

An already difficult process was made harder by travel restrictions amidst the pandemic. 

While Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti acknowledged the added difficulties, he said he was content as every team in the NBA had to deal with the same problems in their scouting process.

READ MORE: What the Thunder can learn from Philadelphia's rebuild

Presti Trust the Process
Video

Watch: Sam Presti Speaks on the Difficulties of Scouting During COVID

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
Video

Watch: Isaiah Roby on Realizing he's an NBA Caliber Player

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

What the Thunder can Learn From the Sixers Rebuild

EuroLeague
News

EuroLeauge MVP Micic Considering NBA Options

Damian Lillard
News

Column: Situations Like Damian Lillard's Could Determine OKC's Future

Sam Presti
Video

Watch: Sam Presti's "Trust the Process" Moment

Darius Bazley vs Atlanta
News

What the Thunder can Learn From the Hawks Rebuild

Svi Mykhailiuk vs Golden Stata
News

Svi Mykhailiuk Carved Out a New Role For Himself in Oklahoma City