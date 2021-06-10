Watch: Sam Presti Speaks on the Difficulties of Scouting During COVID

As the Thunder try to rebuild through the draft, scouting was harder than ever in 2020-21.

Player evaluations are essential for any small market franchise.

Wether it's drafting, bringing in free agents or making a move in the trade market, the NBA's have-nots must hit on most of their roster moves to build a true contender.

An already difficult process was made harder by travel restrictions amidst the pandemic.

While Oklahoma City Thunder General Manager Sam Presti acknowledged the added difficulties, he said he was content as every team in the NBA had to deal with the same problems in their scouting process.

