WATCH: Sarr's NBA 'Job Interview'

Although few players are currently competing in a Thunder jersey that does not entitle them to a reserved spot on next season’s squad. Every game they play is a chance to prove they’re ready to jump on any NBA team.

One player in this group has given Oklahoma City very consistent minutes. By using his size in the paint Olivier Sarr has begun to display his skills in the OKC offense.

“I mean, every night is a job interview for me. You know, and it's just being ready every time,” Sarr said after the Thunder’s victory over Phoenix.

“Whether it's on defense, offense, whatever it is, being a great teammate. It's really a job interview for guys like me in this position and trying to take the most out of it”

Over the past four games, Sarr has averaged 67.5 percent from the floor.

Most recently in Oklahoma City’s victory over Phoenix, Sarr proved his dominance once again. He shot nine-of-12 from the field and stretched the floor to the perimeter where he sunk five-of-six triples.

Successfully playing as a stretch-five, Sarr just might land himself a true NBA contract.

