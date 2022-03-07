Skip to main content

WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 'Impossible to Guard'

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 33 points in consecutive games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is becoming more of the most lethal iso-players in the league. He even though he is not fast or even explosive, he always finds a way to beat players off the dribble.

“He’s not the fastest player, he’s not quick,” Aaron Wiggins said. “He changes directions at his pace, he doesn’t play sped up. He’s just able to get to the basket at ease, regardless of how you try and guard him.”

Lately, he has been a tyrant of the paint. Seemingly Gilgeous-Alexander can angle his body in every which way in order to finish his shots at the rim.

In the Thunder’s last two contests, Gilgeous-Alexander has finished with 33 points each game. Of the 33 scored, he scored 18 and 22 points in the paint.

“He’s almost impossible to guard,” Aaron Wiggins said.

By maintaining his own pace and being shifty near the basket, Gilgeous-Alexander has become a matchup nightmare.

