    January 3, 2022
    WATCH: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out of Health and Safety Protocols

    Coach Mike Wilks leads his first practice for Oklahoma City.
    After Josh Giddey's historic triple double, matters have died down and its back to business. Head Coach Mark Daigneault is still in health and safety protocols so Coach Mike Wilks led his first practice today.

    The Thunder has become a solid defensive team and showed their strength against Dallas by limiting the Mavericks to just 95 points.

    Ty Jerome has stepped for this team while key players are still out. In the last three games specifically he has been very productive on the offensive end.

    Mike Muscala still proves he plays a key role on this Thunder squad. Coach Wilks commented about his strengths going beyond the stat sheet.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out of health and safety protocols and practiced with the team today. Although updates on the remainder of the players still in protocols is yet to come.

