WATCH: The Thunder's Bustling Bench

With the Thunder’s bench comprising of mostly G-League players, their production has varied from game to game. Lately though they have begun pulling their weight.

Doubling the amount of points the Magic did, OKC out-scored Orlando’s bench 52-26.

“Vit (Krejci) got it going from three he was really good in that stretch I thought to had good game control. Lindy (Waters III) played a good floor game, even though you know he wasn't as loud as those guys. I thought (Olivier) Sarr gave us some definite physicality when he went in there. You know, I thought he was first to hit and did a nice job around the basket,” Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said.

“So give those guys credit. They're ready to play and then they did a good job closing the game.”

Coming off the bench and leading all scorers was Theo Maledon who racked up 25 points. Krejci was also impressive by recording his first career double double, finishing the game with 11 rebounds and 12 points.

Upon first glance this bench can be underestimated but they pack quite a punch.