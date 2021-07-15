Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Thunder Center Mike Muscala on Mark Daigneault's First Season as Head Coach

Veteran center Mike Muscala expounds upon Mark Daigneault's first season as head coach of the Thunder.
Mike Muscala has been around the block.

The veteran center has been on four teams in nine seasons in the NBA, and has played under his fair share of head coaches.

In his exit interview, Muscala gave his thoughts on how Mark Daigneault did in his first season as head coach of the Thunder.

