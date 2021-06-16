Sports Illustrated home
Watch: Thunder Forward Gabriel Deck on Proving he Belongs in the NBA

Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck talks about his short time with the Thunder, and how he proved he belongs in the NBA longterm.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite being with the team for just a short time, Argentinian forward Gabriel Deck certainly made an impact.

Immediately one of the oldest players on the team, Deck's physical scoring and handling translated well to the NBA. He spoke about what he thinks he proved in his OKC exit interview.

Deck's full exit interview can be found here:

