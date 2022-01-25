WATCH: Thunder Rookies Facing Fatigue

The Thunder have completed 47 games which is over halfway through the season. For Oklahoma City’s rookies, this is the most rigorous basketball schedule they have ever gone through. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, starting rookie, revealed that its not physical fatigue the rookies are feeling but a mental one.

“It’s a mental battle every single day I’m not gonna lie,” Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said.

All four rookies have begun to regress a little after the halfway mark. Even though Robinson-Earl said its a mental battle, it seems like their bodies are also feeling the fatigue. Luckily for OKC, the team has three days to rest and refocus before their matchup against the Pacers on Friday, January 28th.

