Skip to main content

WATCH: Thunder Rookies Facing Fatigue

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl records 12 points against the Bulls.

The Thunder have completed 47 games which is over halfway through the season. For Oklahoma City’s rookies, this is the most rigorous basketball schedule they have ever gone through. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, starting rookie, revealed that its not physical fatigue the rookies are feeling but a mental one.

“It’s a mental battle every single day I’m not gonna lie,” Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said.

All four rookies have begun to regress a little after the halfway mark. Even though Robinson-Earl said its a mental battle, it seems like their bodies are also feeling the fatigue. Luckily for OKC, the team has three days to rest and refocus before their matchup against the Pacers on Friday, January 28th.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Recommended for You

USATSI_17558154
Video

WATCH: Thunder Rookies Facing Fatigue

8 minutes ago
USATSI_16420853
News

Thunder Trade Deadline: Evaluating Proposed Targets

1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bulls
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 31 to Lead OKC Performances in Loss to Bulls

4 hours ago
Jaden Ivey, Purdue
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Top Guard in Class

8 hours ago
USATSI_17457595
News

Thunder Comeback Falls Short Against Bulls

17 hours ago
Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets
News

Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Hornets’ Miles Bridges

22 hours ago
USATSI_17547240
News

LISTEN: Losing Streak Continues, Kenrich Williams Wants to Stay

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_17481127
News

Fully Charged: Thunder Playing at Best Under High Rest

Jan 24, 2022