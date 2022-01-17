WATCH: Thunder Wins Battle of the Boards

Oklahoma City knew there would be a noticeable size mismatch in Cleveland’s favor. The Cavaliers have three players above 6'11 in their starting lineup, while the Thunder's tallest starter played was Derrick Favors at 6'9. But that fact did not faze the Thunder as they proved to be gritty on the boards. OKC won the rebound battle 51 to 37.

Coach Daigneault said,"that was particularly a strength in the first half."

The Thunder snatched 37 defensive rebounds which allowed them to take away many second-chance opportunities from Cleveland. Jeremiah Robinson Earl led the Thunder with 11 rebounds and Josh Giddey recorded 10. Despite being undersized, OKC’s tenacity on the glass was enough.

