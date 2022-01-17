Skip to main content

WATCH: Thunder Wins Battle of the Boards

OKC records 51 rebounds against Cleveland.

Oklahoma City knew there would be a noticeable size mismatch in Cleveland’s favor. The Cavaliers have three players above 6'11 in their starting lineup, while the Thunder's tallest starter played was Derrick Favors at 6'9. But that fact did not faze the Thunder as they proved to be gritty on the boards. OKC won the rebound battle 51 to 37.

Coach Daigneault said,"that was particularly a strength in the first half."

The Thunder snatched 37 defensive rebounds which allowed them to take away many second-chance opportunities from Cleveland. Jeremiah Robinson Earl led the Thunder with 11 rebounds and Josh Giddey recorded 10. Despite being undersized, OKC’s tenacity on the glass was enough.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Recommended for You

USATSI_17513486
Video

WATCH: Thunder Wins Battle of the Boards

1 minute ago
Josh Giddey, OKC Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks
News

Thunder Schedule: Loaded Slate Incoming for OKC

1 hour ago
USATSI_17407776
News

Should the Thunder Make a Move for Atlanta's John Collins?

4 hours ago
USATSI_17512892
News

Gilgeous-Alexander and Garland Go Head-to-Head in Battle of Young Guards

7 hours ago
Myles Turner dunk
News

On the Block: 3 Centers the Thunder Could Target at Deadline

10 hours ago
USATSI_17512876
News

Hot Start Not Enough for Thunder, Inched by Cavaliers in Return to Paycom

20 hours ago
USATSI_17392886
News

OKC Hopes to Emulate Memphis' Draft Success in Rebuild

Jan 15, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, Darius Garland
News

Thunder Gameday: Surging Cavs in Oklahoma City

Jan 15, 2022