WATCH: Tre Mann Makes NBA History

Tre Mann becomes the second Thunder rookie this season to brake an NBA record.

Tre Mann has begun a new trend with Oklahoma City: taking over the second quarter. Against Miami, Mann scored 20 points in the second quarter, setting a Thunder rookie record.

But knowing he was capable of a more impressive performance, Mann showed off his sharp shooting in OKC on Monday.

Mann went a perfect six-of-six from behind the arc during the second quarter against the Celtics. Scoring 23 points in the second quarter alone, Mann broke the record he set just three days prior.

“I think it’s all God though because I just had a bad game last game at home. I couldn’t shoot it well,” Mann said. “Tonight I came in and shoot six-of-six.”

Finishing the first half seven-of-seven from the perimeter, Mann became the first rookie in NBA history to sink seven consecutive triples.

“It was crazy,” Mann said,”I couldn’t do nothing but like smile.”

With his deathly step-back three, Mann has been terrorizing NBA offenses as of late. The Thunder’s stock in this talented rookie continues to rise.

