WATCH: Tre Mann Turns New Leaf in Development

Thunder rookie Tre Mann has been on a tear. In January Mann’s was averaging 7.2 points per game but since being awarded more minutes in February has averaged 14.9. He has double his attempts while becoming slightly more efficient.

After Mann dropped 30 points against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, it was easy to believe that he was hitting his rookie ceiling. Yet he reached another level by turning up the heat in the clutch against the Pacers.

Coach Daigneault said,"theres a poise to him, you know, he doesn't seem to rattled by the moment. He's a Baller."

Mann dropped 22 points by going 41 percent from the field and 3-6 from the perimeter.

Finishing with 22 points is impressive for a late first rounder, but more impressively Mann was not afraid of the moment down the stretch when the pressure was on.

By attacking the rim Mann converted crafty layups, smooth jumpsuits, and his aggression in the paint got him to the charity stripe. Scoring nine points in the last 4:21 minutes of regulation against Indiana, Mann turned a new leaf.

Being reliable during crunch time is a huge step in Mann’s development as a player and means the Thunder will be comfortable using him in the future down the stretch

