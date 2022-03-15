WATCH: Tre Mann's Next Step

Tre Mann has averaged 46 percent from the perimeter in his last two games.

Tre Mann has become an explosive asset on the Thunder’s offense. He’s become known for his efficient shooting from the perimeter. Shooting 46 percent from deep in his last two contest, Mann has continued to impress.

Once conquering the three-point line, Mann looked to the inside to add versatility to his shot selection. After surprising everyone with some monster dunks, Mann got better at finishing at the rim.

Proving that he can shoot at all three levels the next step in Mann’s development is to improve his passing.

“I think he's still got to be a little bit more decisive on the initial catches, you know, he's still not ready to shoot every time. He massages the ball a little bit. You know, he's still got to get better in the drive and kick game you know, just on an initial pass to make a quick decision,” Coach Daigneault said.

Recording six assists against the Hornets and five against the Grizzlies, Mann is showing progress in a secondary playmaking role.

“But he's improving, you know, good player, especially on offense. And, you know, we just got to keep chipping away but I think you look at the way (Darius Bazley) played tonight in the driving kick game, the way (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) played tonight in the drive and kick game. It's clear that we're improving on that. As the season goes on here, he'll get there.”

As Mann continues to expand to his role, he will experience some growing pains. But he’s shown that he can develop at a very quick rate.

With players like Gilgeous-Alexander to learn from, Mann has a high probability of improving his decision making faster than anticipated.

