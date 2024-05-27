Mavericks' Dereck Lively II suffers scary neck injury during Game 3 against Wolves
Dallas Mavericks rookie big man Dereck Lively II exited in a scary scene during the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Timberwolves, and he appeared pretty shaken as he left the floor with the help of teammates Sunday night in Dallas.
Karl-Anthony Towns’ knee slammed into the back of his head as he fell to the floor while fighting for a rebound, and Lively was down on the floor for a while before behind helped off the court. Lively was wobbly as his teammates helped him off the floor.
Lively was later ruled as questionable to return due to a neck sprain before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Lively left the arena to get a scan to evaluate the severity of his neck injury. He is not in the league's concussion protocol.
Lively has been a strong presence for the Mavericks off the bench in this series. He played a key role in their Game 2 victory as an effective option out of the pick and roll, posting 14 points and nine rebounds. This postseason, Lively is averaging 8.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.