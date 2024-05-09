If Wolves-Nuggets goes to Game 5, start time depends on Knicks
After snatching the soul of the Denver Nuggets with a 106-80 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are two wins from sweeping the series and advancing to the conference finals for the first time since 2004.
If the defending champions win a game or two in Minnesota and the series goes to a fifth game, the start time for Game 5 will depend entirely on how the series between the Knicks and Pacers unfolds.
Game 5 between Minnesota and Denver will start at 9:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 14, if the Pacers can avoid being swept by the Knicks.
If the Knicks, who lead the series 2-0, sweep the Pacers, then Game 5 between the Wolves and Nuggets will start at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 14.
Either way, if a Game 5 is necessary it will be played in Denver and will be televised on TNT.
Game 3 between the Wolves and Nuggets is Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT. The official start time will be determined by how late into the night the 6 p.m. CT game between the Knicks and Pacers goes, as both are part of an ESPN playoff doubleheader.