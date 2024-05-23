'It’s been a long time since I’ve been this disappointed,' Finch reacts to Game 1 loss
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch spoke to the media Thursday afternoon after a team film session, and he was not happy with the effort in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks and made it known to the public.
"Yeah, it was a rough film session. I told the guys, ‘It’s been a long time since I’ve been this disappointed in your effort. Your performance, your attitude, your application and attention to detail just wasn’t there.’ The Western Conference finals started. Not sure if they got the memo. But they got it this afternoon.”- Chris Finch
Minnesota dropped Game 1 on its home court Wednesday night, 108-105. Kyrie Irving dominated the first half for the Mavericks and then Luka Doncic closed out the game in the fourth quarter.
Dallas' dynamic backcourt combined for 63 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. The Timberwolves' top-ranked defense looked out of sync all night, allowing the Mavericks to get wherever they wanted.
“We just played flat. Decision-making was not very good.”- Chris Finch
The Wolves had only 10 turnovers compared to the Mavericks' 13, but they looked tentative all night on both ends of the floor. According to Timberwolves reporter Dane Moore, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson both said it was "quite the film session" Thursday.
Game 2 will tip off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Target Center as the Timberwolves look to even the series at one game a piece. Defending Irving and Doncic will be the key for that game and the rest of the series.