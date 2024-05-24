Keys to Game 2 for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
The Timberwolves will look to even the Western Conference Finals as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Game 2 of the series.
It was fair to say that Minnesota had a hangover from its grueling seven-game series vs. the Nuggets, while Dallas looked charged up and ready to go. So, what do the Wolves need to change heading into Friday night?
Defending Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving
Anyone who watched Game 1 realized that the Mavericks' stars Luke Doncic and Kyrie Irving were able to get wherever they wanted offensively. The first half was mostly Irving, scoring a game-high 24 points on a remarkable 11-of-14 shooting heading into the break.
Doncic came alive in the second half, with 19 of his 33 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field in the final two quarters. Dallas was able to seal the game thanks to some huge shots from their star down the final stretch of the game.
It's obvious that you have to slow down a team's best players to have a chance to win, but it looked like Doncic and Irving were able to execute their gameplan to near perfection. Anthony Edwards had arguably his worst defensive game of the postseason, so they will need more from him on that end of the floor, but Chris Finch and his staff need to get more creative in Game 2 with different looks and strategy on their dynamic scoring duo.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Following an impressive Game 7 performance, Towns rightfully received his flowers from much of the national media. In Game 1, he attempted his most shots of the postseason, going 6-of-20 from the field, the 30% mark was his second worst of the playoffs.
He did have only one turnover on the night, but he looked like he was forcing it too much. The Timberwolves will need him to play more efficiently in Game 2 and the rest of the series.
Anthony Edwards' offensive aggression
With 19 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in Game 1, Edwards had a solid performance, but he played tentatively. It seemed as if he was letting the game come to him a bit, which is something that can get you in trouble this late in the playoffs. His decision-making was impressive, but he needs to go out and take the game from Dallas in this series, which is something he did not do Wednesday night.
Minnesota is 1-3 in games this postseason when he attempts 16 or less shots. They're at their best when Edwards is looking for his shot offensively. With eight assists, it seemed like he was focused more on facilitating than Conley who only had three. If he plays with more focus on putting the ball through the hoop, I like their chances in Game 2.