Longtime Wolves fans finding themselves priced out of Conference Finals tickets
The Timberwolves are set to play in their first Western Conference Finals in 20 years, but some fans are finding frustration amidst the joy after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming series.
Not so long ago, fans of the Timberwolves saw advertisements at their local grocery store, offering two tickets to watch the team play with the purchase of four cans of corn.
After the franchise traded away Kevin Garnett in 2007, it has been a tumultuous journey back to relevance. With low attendance, fans were essentially begged to attend games in the late 2000s to early 2010s. Many fans recall ticket prices routinely around $5.
Now Game 1 sold out in a matter of minutes on Monday, and the cheapest ticket prices are around $160 on many secondary ticketing websites, like Stubhub or Seatgeek. That is before fees, so the total price is nearly $200 just to get in the door.
One Wolves fan @itmightbekd on Twitter, complained: "Nah this ticket s*** ain’t right man. Getting priced out of a team I watched be a** for 20 years makes me sick."
Help arrived in the form of Jordyn Woods, the girlfriend of Wolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns, who asked him to send her his email address, and judging by the reaction it looks like he'll be attending Game 1 after all.
But there will be plenty of other Timberwolves fans priced out from the finals who remember going to games with the Target Center crowd at less than 25% capacity. One of the biggest Timberwolves fan accounts @WolvesGotNext was caught off guard by the prices.
KFAN's Brandon Mileski mentioned that, "[It] might actually be cheaper for Wolves fans to travel to Dallas for Games 3 or 4 than tickets at Target Center for Games 1 or 2."
While $200 for an upper-deck ticket might seem normal for a Western Conference Finals game, it represents a massive change for a fanbase that has sat through many years at the bottom of the standings.