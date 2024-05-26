Mavericks' Luka Doncic available for Game 3 against Wolves
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is available and starting Sunday night's Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Timberwolves in Dallas despite a right knee sprain that left him questionable all the way up until pregame warmups.
Doncic was listed as questionable leading up to the game due to the right knee sprain as well as left ankle soreness. Kidd told reporters in Dallas pregame that Doncic was still questionable ahead of the game and that he would go through his pregame warmups to determine whether he could play.
Kidd said that it was not a setback that Doncic suffered but rather just "soreness."
It appears warmups went well since Doncic is starting the game.
Doncic is coming off a performance in which he hit a game-winning, stepback 3-pointer during the Mavericks' Game 2 victory Friday in Minneapolis. That victory gave the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead with the series shifting to their home court in Dallas for the first time for Sunday night's 7 p.m. tipoff.
Doncic is averaging 28.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game this postseason.