Reggie Miller's broadcasting draws ire from Wolves fans after Game 1
The Timberwolves dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Wednesday night to the Dallas Mavericks, but some of the ire from Timberwolves fans was directed at TNT color commentator Reggie Miller and the way he was calling the game.
Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has been part of TNT's coverage of the NBA since 2005. Like any sports broadcaster, he has picked up his fair share of haters along the way, but this season he has grown a rivalry with the Timberwolves and their fans.
Earlier this season, he shockingly left the Timberwolves off his preseason tier list of teams in the Western Conference, implying that they were no better than the 12th-best team in the conference.
When someone is tasked with commentating on an entire seven-game series, it is very easy to nitpick bias or favoritism to one side, but Miller's calling of the Timberwolves' Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals received a lot of criticism from Minnesota fans. He was focused much more on Rudy Gobert's performance rather than Nikola Jokic recording 40 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds on 68.2% shooting from the field.
To begin the Western Conference finals between the Mavericks and Wolves, he seemed laser-focused on implying that Anthony Edwards was hurt or tired for much of Game 1. He played 41 minutes and recorded 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Ultimately, it's easy to nitpick and criticize someone broadcasting a basketball game. Although, it's obvious to notice that Miller tries to push a narrative while calling games. Whether it's for or against your favorite team, he picks one thing from what he's seeing and keeps saying it over and over.