Edwards was behind only the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

The Ringer ranks Anthony Edwards No. 2 among players 25 and under
Anthony Edwards has cemented himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.
That's certainly a feat in and of itself as the next generation is clearly taking the NBA by storm. The league is in good hands with young stars all over the place, including the likes of the Timberwolves' Edwards, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and the list just keeps going on and on.
In a league full of young stars, where does Edwards rank among the best young players in the NBA?
According to The Ringer's rankings of the top-25 NBA players age 25 or younger, Edwards came in second behind only the Spurs' Wembanyama, who won this season's Rookie of the Year Award.
"Whatever the 'it' factor is to you, Edwards redefines it," Rob Mahoney wrote in The Ringer's rankings. "The shot-making. The personality. The sense of moment. The not-of-this-world plays. And to make matters simpler, Edwards is so good already that we really don't have to do all that much projection."
That was under the "reason for hope" section. Under each player, there was a "reason for hope" category as well as a "reason for doubt" category. Mahoney couldn't come up with much for the latter.
"Given the rapidly deteriorating state of the world, there's a nonzero chance the NBA doesn't last long enough for Edwards to become the face of it," Mahoney wrote.
Edwards is inching closer and closer to becoming the face of the NBA. And his Timberwolves are inching closer and closer to the franchise's first ever NBA title. That journey continues on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Ringer's top-25 players 25 and under
- Spurs' Wembanyama
- Timberwolves' Edwards
- Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander
- Mavericks' Doncic
- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey
- Thunder center Chet Holmgren
- Thunder forward Jalen Williams
- Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero
- T- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
- Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun
- Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes
- Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
- T- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley
- Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller
- Magic forward Franz Wagner
- Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Hornets guard LaMelo Ball
- Hawks forward Jalen Johnson
- Rockets guard Jalen Green
- Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane
- Cavaliers guard Darius Garland
- Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.