The Ringer ranks Anthony Edwards No. 2 among players 25 and under

Edwards was behind only the Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

Nolan O'Hara

May 19, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Edwards has cemented himself as one of the best young players in the NBA.

That's certainly a feat in and of itself as the next generation is clearly taking the NBA by storm. The league is in good hands with young stars all over the place, including the likes of the Timberwolves' Edwards, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and the list just keeps going on and on.

In a league full of young stars, where does Edwards rank among the best young players in the NBA?

According to The Ringer's rankings of the top-25 NBA players age 25 or younger, Edwards came in second behind only the Spurs' Wembanyama, who won this season's Rookie of the Year Award.

"Whatever the 'it' factor is to you, Edwards redefines it," Rob Mahoney wrote in The Ringer's rankings. "The shot-making. The personality. The sense of moment. The not-of-this-world plays. And to make matters simpler, Edwards is so good already that we really don't have to do all that much projection."

That was under the "reason for hope" section. Under each player, there was a "reason for hope" category as well as a "reason for doubt" category. Mahoney couldn't come up with much for the latter.

"Given the rapidly deteriorating state of the world, there's a nonzero chance the NBA doesn't last long enough for Edwards to become the face of it," Mahoney wrote.

Edwards is inching closer and closer to becoming the face of the NBA. And his Timberwolves are inching closer and closer to the franchise's first ever NBA title. That journey continues on Wednesday for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Ringer's top-25 players 25 and under

  1. Spurs' Wembanyama
  2. Timberwolves' Edwards
  3. Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander
  4. Mavericks' Doncic
  5. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton
  6. Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey
  7. Thunder center Chet Holmgren
  8. Thunder forward Jalen Williams
  9. Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero
  10. T- New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
  12. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun
  13. Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes
  14. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
  15. T- Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley
  17. Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller
  18. Magic forward Franz Wagner
  19. Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
  20. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball
  21. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson
  22. Rockets guard Jalen Green
  23. Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane
  24. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland
  25. Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.
