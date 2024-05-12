Timberwolves draw referee Scott Foster for Game 4 against Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves face a crucial Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night but if they want to take a 3-1 lead back to Denver, they'll have to get past notorious referee Scott Foster to do it.
Foster will be on assignment along with Kevin Scott and Karl Lane for Sunday's game against the Nuggets and that spells bad news for the Timberwolves.
Known as "The Extender" to NBA fans, teams with the lead in a series typically lose when Foster is officiating. At one point in 2022, teams trailing in a series had a 19-2 record when Foster was in the building and Foster carries other interesting stats such as Chris Paul's 3-17 playoff record when Foster was officiating.
Paul isn't on the Timberwolves roster but Foster has plenty of recent history with Minnesota. Foster issued a technical foul after Rudy Gobert gave him a money gesture for a foul in the final minute of regulation during a 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 8 and Gobert was fined $100,000 (the same amount Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined for throwing a heat pack on the floor in Game 2) a few days later.
Foster was the crew chief for Game 4 of the Timberwolves playoff series with the Phoenix Suns and the two teams combined for 53 fouls after averaging 45.6 fouls in the first three games of the series. The Wolves were called for 27 fouls after averaging 23.3 fouls per game in the first three games, but came away with a 122-116 victory that completed a four-game sweep over Phoenix.
Despite the recent history, teams that draw Foster also have better luck at home. According to Odds Shark, home teams have a 46-25 record and have an average margin of victory of 7.1 points when Foster is officiating this season.
But a tight whistle could play against the Timberwolves after the first three games of the series. A total of 34 fouls – including 20 against Minnesota – were called by a crew featuring Marc Davis during the Wolves' 106-80 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2, but the script was flipped under Tony Brothers as his crew called 45 fouls (20 against the Wolves) in a 117-90 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3.
The Wolves will have to deal with more than just the referees including a cold shooting performance and a lack of energy from the other night but it's clear the NBA isn't doing them any favors as they look to put a stranglehold on the Nuggets Sunday night.