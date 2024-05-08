Timberwolves have been what Rudy Gobert 'always dreamed of'
The 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year says he's finally found a home in Minnesota.
Speaking to the Twin Cities media the day after he won his record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, Rudy Gobert said the atmosphere in the Timberwolves' organization is something he's "always dreamed of."
"Obviously we're in the middle of trying to accomplish something bigger but more importantly I think I found a home," Gobert told media Wednesday in Minneapolis. "I found a team, a coaching staff, an organization, a city that embraced me and a group that embraced me. It's like a family. We're all there for each other, we all really care about one another. We all want to see each other shine. ... It's a lot of love. It's really fun to be apart of something like this where everyone is on the same page and where everyone is trying to give everything they have towards one goal."
Gobert was the Wolves' prize in a much criticized trade ahead of the of the 2022-23 season. Minnesota gave up one of the biggest trade packages in the history of the NBA to acquire the then three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and the pairing of Gobert with fellow 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't the smoothest transition in NBA history. Year 1 was rough; Year 2 has been eye-opening.
Minnesota's 108.4 defensive rating was No. 1 in the league in the regular season, more than two full points better than No. 2 Boston (110.6). For context, the gap from Minnesota to Boston is the same as the gap between Boston and the No. 10 Houston Rockets' 112.8 defensive rating.
Gobert was at the heart of that dominant, suffocating defense, finishing with a league-high 5.8 Defensive Win Shares.
"This year we started training camp and we said 'Who do we want to be?' And everyone said we want to be a defensive team," Gobert said when reflecting on the season. "So we said OK and we're going to hold each other accountable, each and every day. From the coaching staff to the guys in this locker room, everyone came in everyday with that mindset and put in the work."
Gobert joins rarified air in winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award. Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace are the only other players in league history to win the award four times.
"Obviously it's two legends that are here," said Gobert when asked about joining the duo as a four-time winner.
"It's incredible. When I won my first one I remember telling myself that I was hoping to win a lot of those," Gobert continued. "Every time I win it I tell myself I want to win it again. It's kind of became part of who I am as a player, who I strive to be every day. Being the best version of myself but also being the best defensive player in the world every time I step on the court. It's an honor."
The 31-year-old missed team's Game 2 win over the Nuggets due to the birth of his first child. Gobert said he was exhausted watching the game, with newborn Romeo in hand, but that it was "incredible."
"I had a little bit of emotions in the end because it felt like there was something special," said Gobert of the Wolves' 26-point blowout win in Denver Monday night. "The energy they put in, the focus they had, the determination, there was something special with the way they came out and the way they played for 48 minutes. It was an incredible day."
The win kept the Wolves undefeated in the postseason and gave them a crucial 2-0 lead as the second-round series heads to Minnesota for the next two games. Tipoff for Game 3 between the Wolves and Nuggets is set for 8:30 p.m. CT Friday at Target Center.