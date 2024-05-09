Timberwolves hosting six players for pre-draft workouts Thursday
It might be the last pick in the first round, but the Minnesota Timberwolves actually own their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. They also own two second-round picks, which means roster magician Tom Connelly, AKA the Timberwolves' president of basketball operations, is going to have three opportunities to strike gold in June.
The pre-draft work is already well underway and on Thursday the Wolves are hosting workouts with draft prospects Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech), Thierry Darlan (G League Ignite), Aaron Estrada (Alabama), A.J. Johnson (Illawarra Hawks), Riley Minix (Morehead State) and Jaylen Wells (Washington State).
Stats
Crawford
Darlan
Estrada
Johnson
Minix
Wells
PPG
16.3
4.7
13.4
2.8
20.9
12.6
REB
6.2
4.3
5.4
1.2
9.7
4.6
AST
2.4
0.8
4.6
0.8
2.2
1.2
3PT%
41.4
34.1
31.3
27.8
34.9
41.7
The second-round picks Minnesota owns the rights to are from the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder, so the Memphis second-rounder will be almost as valuable as Minnesota's own first-round pick since the Grizzlies finished with the seventh-worst record in the NBA this season.
It'll be interesting to see how Minnesota handles the roster this summer. Will they trade Karl-Anthony Towns to avoid paying the luxury tax next season? What will they do with Josh Minott and Leonard Miller? Does Wendell Moore or Jaylen Clark have a future with the team? What about Luka Garza?
For now, the focus is on the Denver Nuggets. But there will be much to discuss this summer.