Watch: Wolves fans boo Draymond Green ahead of Game 1 of West finals
Green has not made himself popular among Wolves fans.
In this story:
Draymond Green hasn't passed up on an opportunity to rip on Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during any media appearance he makes. Timberwolves fans greeted him in kind ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Green, who was in attendance at Target Center as part of TNT's Inside the NBA pregame and halftime show, was getting boos and "Draymond sucks" chants from the fans at Target Center.
You can take a look at the scene below:
Gobert and the Timberwolves will look to take a 1-0 series lead when they tip off for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 7:30 p.m. You can catch Green on the TNT halftime show.
Published