Where to find the NBA on TNT crew at Target Center for Wolves-Mavs
TNT's Inside the NBA crew will be live in the Budweiser beer garden at the Target Center for Game 1 and Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Barkley made headlines when he told Anthony Edwards he hadn't been to Minnesota in nearly 20 years in a postgame interview Sunday. That was later debunked, but a national broadcast team live at a Timberwolves game in unprecedented.
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Enrnie Johnson will be broadcasting from Section 121, the same area where the Bally Sports halftime show with Marney Gellner and crew broadcast from during the regular season.
The entire TNT team is expected to be live at the home team's arena for every game this series, so they will be in Minnesota to start and then head to Dallas for Game 3 and Game 4, before returning to Minnesota for Games 5 and 7, if they're required.