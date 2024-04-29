Charles Barkley not impressed by Timberwolves' sweep of Suns
Despite starting the series as betting underdogs, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is still not impressed by the Timberwolves' sweep of the Suns.
"They beat a mediocre Suns team," he said on Inside the NBA Sunday night. "Now, when they beat a team that they don’t have a size advantage over going forward, then I’m gonna give them their flowers."
In true Barkley form, he immediately contradicted himself, saying that he was surprised the Wolves swept the Suns and called it a "shocker," but then called it an "easy matchup," for Minnesota.
With the Denver Nuggets currently leading the Lakers 3-1, Minnesota is expected to get another crack at the defending champions next round, after losing in five games in a first-round series matchup in last year's playoffs.
Minnesota's series sweep was their first in franchise history and first playoff series win since 2004, but it seems as if they still have a ways to go when it comes to getting respect from the national media.