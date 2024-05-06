'Personal reasons': Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert questionable for Game 2
Minnesota and Denver battle in Game 2 Monday night.
Rudy Gobert may not play Monday night when the Timberwolves face the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in Denver.
The Timberwolves added Gobert to the injury report, giving him a questionable tag and citing "personal reasons."
What's going on in his life that could prevent him from suiting up for a playoff game? His wife is pregnant and appear to be on the verge of having their baby.
Gobert and his girlfriend, Julia Bonilla, announced in February that a baby was on the way.
This is a developing story.
