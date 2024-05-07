Rudy Gobert earns record-tying fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award
Wolves center Rudy Gobert has won a record-tying fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.
Gobert was named this season's Defensive Player of the Year Tuesday afternoon beating out San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Miami's Bam Adebayo.
The 7-foot-1 Wolves center grabbed the second most total rebounds per game (12.9) in the league this season and the fifth most blocks per game (2.1). Gobert's 5.8 Defensive Win Shares led the league.
Gobert was at the heart of the Wolves' No. 1 ranked defense this season. The Timberwolves allowed a league-fewest106.5 points per game. Their 109.0 Defensive Rating is the best in the NBA as well.
Teams playing the Wolves shot a league-low 45% from the field and 35% from the three-point range (seventh best in the league).
Gobert joins Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombe and Ben Wallace as the only players in NBA history to win the award four times in their careers. He is the first Wolves player to win the award.
Gobert is the third Wolves player to win an end of season award after Naz Reid took home the Sixth Man of the Year award and Mike Conley was named Teammate of the Year.