Timberwolves love to 'see each other shine'
When Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined due to a meniscus injury, Anthony Edwards would often voice how the Timberwolves were without their best player. Edwards has also often shared that the key to the Wolves’ success can be simple as trusting Rudy Gobert to anchor the defense.
Mike Conley has compared Edwards to a young Michael Jordan. Coach Chris Finch will often highlight different players — starters or role players — when he’s felt their performance was worthy of recognition if it otherwise might not have been a talking point.
Throughout the season, the Timberwolves haven’t been shy about giving each other their flowers. That’s a sentiment Gobert expounded upon when talking with reporters following the Timberwolves’ 106-99 Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets Saturday in Denver.
Gobert explained how the adversity the team faced last season made the Timberwolves more resilient. They built trust, they learned how to play together, they overcame injuries, and now, all the pieces are coming together as the Timberwolves remain unbeaten in these playoffs.
“I really think I’ve never been part of a group that understands each other, that cares about one another and wants to see each other shine,” Gobert said. “In this league, it’s not something that you find very often. I love going to battle every night with the guys. I’m really having a lot of fun.”
Gobert didn’t light up the stat sheet offensively with just six points in Game 1, but four of those game in the biggest moments of the contest. Gobert made a tip-in shot with 3 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the game that put the Timberwolves up 96-91.
Then Gobert made a jumper off the glass with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining that put Minnesota up 100-91. He also had 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal, turning in an effort defensively that was key to the Minnesota victory.
Meanwhile, Edwards set a playoff career high with 43 points. Towns scored 20 despite battling foul trouble. Naz Reid contributed 16 points off the bench and made key shot after key shot down the stretch. Conley hit some big shots, too, and finished with 14 points and 10 assists.
As brilliant as Edwards was Saturday night, it wasn't all him, and the Timberwolves turned in a great all-around effort to steal home court and Game 1 from the defending champion Nuggets. And there's no doubt that each person in the locker room won't hesitate to give one another their flowers.