Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert out for Game 2 against Nuggets
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will not be available for Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, coach Chris Finch told reporters pregame.
Gobert was listed as questionable before the game due to personal reasons. ESPN reported that Gobert's partner gave birth to a baby boy Monday morning. Gobert had said previously that he would miss a playoff game to be present for the birth of his child.
But there was optimism from the Timberwolves that Gobert would be able to make it back to Denver in time for Monday night's game — a late one with a 9 p.m. CST tipoff. But Finch told reporters that the timing to get back didn't work out due to the circumstances and the weather outside Denver.
Meanwhile, star Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been dealing with a calf injury, and coach Mike Malone told reporters pregame they have to live with the reality he's not "100%."
The Timberwolves will be forced to press on without the anchor of their defense and the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner in Gobert. It'll be no easy task as the Nuggets boast the NBA's top player in center Nikola Jokic. But the Wolves do still tout big men Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.
The Wolves will have to adjust if they hope to return to Minneapolis with a 2-0 series lead.