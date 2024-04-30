It's Timberwolves v. Nuggets in Round 2: Schedule and ticket information
As expected, the Denver Nuggets overcame the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 on Monday, booking their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Chris Finch's team will enter a rematch of last year's first round with a lot more confidence, having swept the Phoenix Suns with ease and having split the four regular season games against the reigning NBA Champions.
Here's what we know so far about the schedule and ticket sales so far:
Schedule and broadcasters
We know what days the teams will meet, but as of yet don't know the times or the broadcasters.
• Game 1: Wolves at Nuggets, Saturday, May 4 (TBD)
• Game 2: Wolves at Nuggets, Monday, May 6 (TBD)
• Game 3: Nuggets at Wolves, Friday, May 10 (TBD)
• Game 4: Nuggets at Wolves, Sunday, May 12 (TBD)
• Game 5: Wolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, May 14 (TBD) *
• Game 6: Nuggets at Wolves, Thursday, May 16 (TBD) *
• Game 7: Wolves at Nuggets, Sunday, May 19 (TBD) *
*If games are required
All we do know in terms of broadcast teams is that ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV are the lead broadcasters for the NBA Playoffs from the conference semifinals onwards.
Bally Sports North, which carried the first round along with national broadcasters, is done for the season so that means Wolves fans will be without home commentators Michael Grady and Jim Peterson.
Tickets
Tickets for Games 3, 4 and 6 (if there is one) at Target Center go on sale at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1.
You can buy the tickets from www.timberwolves.com/tickets or by calling 612-673-1234.
Those who sign up for a full or half-season 2024-25 membership can get immediate access to "priority seats at the best price" for this year's playoff games.
Those planning on making the journey to Colorado for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 can find ticket information here.