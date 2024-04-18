Trail Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Addresses Possible Contract Extension Status
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't exactly been in a place of contention over the last few seasons. Entering this year, the expectations were tempered after trading away star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. The organization has been in a rebuilding phase for a few years, missing the postseason for the third straight season.
Despite this, the team remains optimistic about head coach Chauncey Billups and what he can bring to the team. He will be entering into the final year of his original contract with the team but there has been talk about an extension coming. Billups opened up about the possibility of staying with Portland long-term.
“In this business, I always feel like you’re trying to prove what you can do and what kind of coach you can be,” he said. “I’ve always felt that way and I feel no different going into next year. I’m looking forward to that opportunity to be able to prove how good I can be. In this league and any league in the professional ranks, you’re always coaching for your job. It’s a part of the business. But that doesn’t scare me. I’m not worried about it. I’ll be fine. I’m looking forward to it.”
While the team hasn't been very good, it's not all Billups' fault. The front office has yet to give him a decent roster to work with, which has contributed to the lack of success on the court.
Billups is a decent enough head coach and can take this Blazers team to where they need to go. But the organization needs to execute a plan of action. The hope is that the Blazers can make some progress this offseason and then start to see results taking place going forward.